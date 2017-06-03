- ITV Report
Deadly blasts near funeral in Afghanistan's capital Kabul
At least 12 people were killed in three explosions in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, it has been reported.
The blasts occurred near the funeral for a victim of violent clashes between police and protesters a day earlier, a security official and a witness at the scene said.
The witness also said 18 people had been injured.Afghanistan's Tolo News television reported that as many as 18 were killed
According to an Afghan Public Health Ministry official, at least four people were killed in explosions at the funeral.
It comes after an escalation in violence in recent days.
At least four died and several others were injured in Friday's protest calling for better security in Afghanistan.
On Wednesday, a powerful bomb attack in the city killed 90 people and wounded 460 others during the morning rush hour.
More than 1,000 demonstrators, many carrying pictures of bomb victims, gathered near the site of the attack on Friday and demanded President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah to be held to account.
The explosion, near several foreign embassies and during the first week of Ramadan, was one of the most deadliest blasts to have rocked Kabul since the US-led invasion to topple the Taliban in 2001.