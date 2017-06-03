Deadly blasts near funeral in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

At least 12 people were killed in three explosions in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, it has been reported.

The blasts occurred near the funeral for a victim of violent clashes between police and protesters a day earlier, a security official and a witness at the scene said.

The witness also said 18 people had been injured.Afghanistan's Tolo News television reported that as many as 18 were killed

According to an Afghan Public Health Ministry official, at least four people were killed in explosions at the funeral.

It comes after an escalation in violence in recent days.

At least four died and several others were injured in Friday's protest calling for better security in Afghanistan.