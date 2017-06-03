Family pay tribute to Manchester attack victim John Atkinson 'with heart of gold'

The family of John Atkinson, who was killed in the Manchester terror attack, have said they have been left "broken-hearted" by his "senseless death".

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, Mr Atkinson's family said: "Our lives have been shattered beyond belief."

"We will continue to miss John every day until the end of time."

Speaking for the first time since after the 26-year-old, from Radcliffe in Bury, died in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena, his family also said he had "lived his life to the fullest".

"He was loving, loyal, kind and caring.

"Nobody mattered more to John than the people that he loved. He was the life and soul of his family and was larger than life."

Mr Atkinson was among 22 people killed when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device at an Ariana Grande pop concert on May 22.