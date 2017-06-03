- ITV Report
Family pay tribute to Manchester attack victim John Atkinson 'with heart of gold'
The family of John Atkinson, who was killed in the Manchester terror attack, have said they have been left "broken-hearted" by his "senseless death".
In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, Mr Atkinson's family said: "Our lives have been shattered beyond belief."
"We will continue to miss John every day until the end of time."
Speaking for the first time since after the 26-year-old, from Radcliffe in Bury, died in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena, his family also said he had "lived his life to the fullest".
"He was loving, loyal, kind and caring.
"Nobody mattered more to John than the people that he loved. He was the life and soul of his family and was larger than life."
Mr Atkinson was among 22 people killed when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device at an Ariana Grande pop concert on May 22.
Mr Atkinson was the son of Daryl and Kevan and had been with his partner Michael for 15 years.
He was a support worker caring for people with autism and Asperger's.
His family said: "He loved his job and particularly enjoyed taking the service users out into the local community.
"John had a huge positive impact on the lives of the people that he looked after. They will feel his loss greatly.
Mr Atkinson's family also said he was "not somebody that you could have a cross word with - he was too kind and thoughtful for that.
"He had a heart of gold," they added.
A fund for his family set up by friends since his death has raised more than £7,000.
One person who donated, Sharon Damerall, said: "You were a pleasure to have known and touched so many lives. A true inspiration! 'You made me feel like a celebrity!"'.