Weather: Fresher with sunshine and showers

Early rain can be expected across eastern Scotland and England on Saturday but otherwise it will be a fresher day for most with sunshine and showers - the heaviest of which will be across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Fewer showers elsewhere and feeling warm in the sunshine, but less humid.

Later in the day showers will ease through the evening, although a few are likely to continue in the northwest. Elsewhere, it will be dry with clear spells and turning chilly for some.

Looking ahead there will be sunshine and showers on Sunday, these heaviest in the north with a risk of hail and thunder.

A mainly dry end to the weekend elsewhere, but turning cloudier with some showers in the southwest.