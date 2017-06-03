Girl, 8, says Ariana Grande visit gave her confidence back after Manchester Arena attack

An eight-year-old girl injured in the Manchester Arena attack said a visit from her idol Ariana Grande has helped her get her confidence back.

Lily Harrison was among the young fans visited by the Grande on Friday before the singer performs a benefit concert on Sunday.

She said that the "exciting" meeting had helped her to recover mentally and she is now looking forward to seeing the singer again.

"She gave me a bit more confidence to be OK to go to the concert," she told ITV News.