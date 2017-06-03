- ITV Report
Girl, 8, says Ariana Grande visit gave her confidence back after Manchester Arena attack
An eight-year-old girl injured in the Manchester Arena attack said a visit from her idol Ariana Grande has helped her get her confidence back.
Lily Harrison was among the young fans visited by the Grande on Friday before the singer performs a benefit concert on Sunday.
She said that the "exciting" meeting had helped her to recover mentally and she is now looking forward to seeing the singer again.
"She gave me a bit more confidence to be OK to go to the concert," she told ITV News.
Lily was in the foyer with her parents when the suicide bomber struck after the concert.
She had since undergone surgeries and had to have stitches in her back.
Her father Adam said that the visit had given Lily a visible lift and she was back to her normal self at last.
"All you ever want is for her to make a full recovery," he said. "After last night it was brilliant."