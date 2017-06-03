London Bridge incident: What we know so far

Police at the scene of the incident at London Bridge. Credit: APTN

What has happened?

Police are responding to a major incident at London Bridge amid multiple reports from eyewitnesses that a van has hit pedestrians. They have also reported a second unspecified incident in the neighbouring Borough Market. And police have also said they are responding to an incident in Vauxhall, south London.

What happened on London Bridge?

Witnesses said that a white van crashed into people at speed, while there were also reports of men with knives at the scene. British Transport Police said there were reports of a number of casualties in an incident that may have involved a vehicle and a knife. However there has been no firm confirmation from officials about the exact nature of the incident.

Credit: APTN

What is the response?

A stream of armed police and paramedics have arrived at London Bridge to deal with the incident. Eyewitnesses said they were told to run away from the scene while people drinking in nearby pubs were locked in for their own safety. The bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions. The neighbouring London Bridge station has also closed and passengers evacuated.

Credit: PA

How many people are injured?

It is not yet clear - though early indications point to multiple injured. Some reports suggested that the number was around four while others put it higher. There is also reportedly a boat trawling the water under the bridge looking for anyone who may have jumped or been knocked off.

Have the van driver or other perpetrators been arrested?

That is not yet known.

Emergency workers at the scene. Credit: APTN

Is this a terror attack?

It is simply too early to say. There will be fears that this could be an attack after an extremist mowed down people on Westminster Bridge in March this year in an attack that killed five. However, there are few clear details known yet about the incident. The Metropolitan Police have cautioned against jumping to conclusions.