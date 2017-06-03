Man arrested in connection with Manchester bombing

Police investigating last month's Manchester bombing have arrested a 24-year-old man.

Greater Manchester Police said the man was detained in Rusholme on Friday night "on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act".

He is the 17th person to be arrested in connection with the investigation.

The arrest came after officers seized a car which they said could provide a "significant development" in the investigation.

Residents near Devell House in Rusholme were evacuated and the Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal team was called out on Friday after the white Nissan Micra was discovered.