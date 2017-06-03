- ITV Report
Man arrested in connection with Manchester bombing
Police investigating last month's Manchester bombing have arrested a 24-year-old man.
Greater Manchester Police said the man was detained in Rusholme on Friday night "on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act".
He is the 17th person to be arrested in connection with the investigation.
The arrest came after officers seized a car which they said could provide a "significant development" in the investigation.
Residents near Devell House in Rusholme were evacuated and the Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal team was called out on Friday after the white Nissan Micra was discovered.
A 100m cordon was set up in the area near Banff Road, where police say suicide bomber Salman Abedi had visited in the days leading up to the attack.
CCTV images have been released showing Abedi hauling a blue suitcase in the days leading up to the bombing.
The latest development comes a day before an all-star benefit concert led by US singer Ariana Grande, who was performing on the night 22 people were killed at the Manchester Arena.
Six people arrested have now been released without charge and 11 men remain in custody for questioning.