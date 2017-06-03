Manchester attack: Benefit gig ticket cheats could face police probe

Police could investigate thousands of people who applied for free tickets to the One Love Manchester benefit gig, it has emerged.

It comes after more than 25,000 people applied for the 14,200 tickets set aside for the people who were at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert when it was targeted by suicide bomber Salman Abedi on May 22.

Stuart Ellison, a chief superintendent at Greater Manchester Police, told The Mirror that police were working with the promoter of Sunday's fundraising concert to see what action could be brought against those who made "unscrupulous applications".

The set aside in question were meant to be free for people who had been at the targeted performance only and other members of the public wishing to attend had to purchase tickets separately.

Speaking to the paper about the possible probe C.Supt. Ellison said: "That is a matter we are exploring with the promoter. These lines are being worked through with the promoter."

It is unclear what offence those making false claims for tickets could be investigated for.