May and Corbyn face tough questions from live audience in final TV grilling before election

The leaders both appeared on the same Question Time, though not head-to-head Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The leaders of the UK's two main political parties came in for a tough grilling when they faced a live TV audience for what will be their final on air pre-election debate. Tory leader Theresa May and Labour's Jeremy Corbyn and were quizzed by audience members during Question Time's election special on Friday over issues including Trident and the IRA, and the dementia tax u-turn, school funding and fitness-to-work tests for disabled people, respectively. The leaders did not go to head-to-head but debated with the public directly for 45 minutes each.

First up was Theresa May Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mrs May was first up for a grilling, being forced to defend her record as Home Secretary and Prime Minister after being accused by voter Abigail Eatock of "broken promises and backtracking" - over deciding to call an early election and her social care plans - within minutes of the show starting. Mrs May responded by defending her decision to go back on her initial position over an early vote saying she "had the balls to call an election". She then faced questions from NHS nurse Victoria Davey who appeared to leave Mrs May faltering for an answer after confronting her over the 1% pay increase received by NHS staff. The PM said while she recognised the job nurses do "we have had to take some hard choices across the public sector in relation to public sector pay restraint" and that "we will put more money into the NHS, but there isn't a magic money tree that we can shake that suddenly provides for everything that people want." Mrs May then faced more heath care questions when confronted by mental health patients who told her they had lost benefits due to failing Work Capability Assessments. One woman becoming emotional as she described emerging from a fitness for work test in tears after being asked about her suicide attempts to which the PM said: “I’m not going to make any excuses for the experience you’ve had."

Jeremy Corbyn was second to have his say in front of the live audience Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA