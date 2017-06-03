Sunshine turns to rain for many as unsettled weather arrives

The sunny weather will turn to rain for many as unsettled weather arrives.

After a cooler night than of late, we start the day on a dry note for many but showers - heavy and thundery at times - start to rattle in from the west.

Some parts could escape with a dry day though, while the humidity will disperse into a cooler, fresher feel with highs of 21C.

And there will be a wet and windy start to the week as rain sweeps in on Sunday and takes its time to clear across the UK on Monday.