Real Madrid defeat Juventus in Champions League final as Cristiano Ronaldo scores two

Cristiano Ronaldo is the man for the big occasion. Credit: PA

A Mario Mandzukic wonder goal was just a footnote in a final dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid won their 12th European Cup. The Spanish side opened the scoring through Cristiano Ronaldo, but were pegged back by Mandzukic’s bicycle kick. Real Madrid, however, ran away with the game in the second-half as Casemiro and then Ronaldo ensured Juventus could not get back into the game. Marco Asensio confirmed the result late on when he scored the fourth to ensure the trophy went to Madrid. Gonzalo Higuain made the most of a bright start from Juventus, who had Real Madrid on back foot early on, as he glided past two defenders before smashing a shot from 25 yards which Keylor Navas could only fumble away to safety due to its ferocity.

Gigi Buffon enjoyed the equaliser. Credit: PA

Despite their early dominance, Real Madrid took the lead following a period of fouls which saw the tempo of the game decrease. The Spanish side broke from the back as the ball made its way to Dani Carvajal on the right, who found Cristiano Ronaldo running into space in the centre, and due to the forward’s quality he was able to glide the ball into the corner - aided by a deflection - from 15 yards out. The former Manchester United attacker became the first man to score in three Champions League final in the process after a challenging start to the game. When he'd got on the ball before this moment he was challenged by a number of Juventus defenders who wanted to ensure he knew what he was up against, with Dani Alves providing some robust efforts to stop the Portugal captain but they did not put Ronaldo off.

Mario Mandzukic scored one of the great goals. Credit: PA

The Italians weren’t behind for long as Mandzukic scored an incredible equaliser for Juventus. Alex Sandro’s cross was sent into the path of the Croatian via Higuain, allowing Mandzukic to chest the ball down and hook a volley over Navas. It was one of the greatest goals to ever grace a final, performed by a player and team high of confidence, a moment that deserved to settle a game, instead it meant it started again with the teams on parity. The atmosphere was slightly more subdued for a while after it, as both teams knew the slightest mistake could cost, having played the opening stages at an incredibly high tempo. After the break the quality wasn’t the same but it was a relentless game between two sides who wouldn’t let the setting worry them, with Juventus looking the more tired.

Cristiano Ronaldo tried to score a spectacular of his own. Credit: PA

The decrease in standards was summed up when Juventus were unable to clear, letting the ball land at an oncoming Casemiro whose long range effort struck Sami Khedira and beyond Gigi Buffon to give Real Madrid the lead. Real Madrid were on the up, pushing back a Juventus side who had started so well. Ronaldo got his second of the game when Luka Modric crossed from byline for his team-mate to fly in at the front post to execute perfect volley from close range.

Casemiro scored a deflected goal. Credit: PA