Tearful Robbie Williams dedicates Angels to Manchester attack victims

Robbie Williams became visibly emotional as he paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack during his concert in the city on Friday.

The singer dedicated his song Angels, to the 22 people killed and dozens injured, in the suicide bombing nearly two weeks ago.

He then became choked up during the performance, allowing thousands of fans at the Etihad Stadium to sing for him instead.

In one video posted on Twitter, the singer could be seen fighting back tears.

Stuart Rowson wrote alongside his video: "A tearful Robbie Williams struggles to sing 'Angels' - after dedicating it to the victims and families of the Manchester attacks."