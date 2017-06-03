- ITV Report
Tearful Robbie Williams dedicates Angels to Manchester attack victims
Robbie Williams became visibly emotional as he paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack during his concert in the city on Friday.
The singer dedicated his song Angels, to the 22 people killed and dozens injured, in the suicide bombing nearly two weeks ago.
He then became choked up during the performance, allowing thousands of fans at the Etihad Stadium to sing for him instead.
In one video posted on Twitter, the singer could be seen fighting back tears.
Stuart Rowson wrote alongside his video: "A tearful Robbie Williams struggles to sing 'Angels' - after dedicating it to the victims and families of the Manchester attacks."
At the start of the concert of the first night of his Heavy Entertainment Show Tour, Williams said: "We are Manchester and we're not f****** scared."
The 43-year-old also asked fans to join him by singing his song Strong.
He changed the lyrics to "Manchester we're strong, we're strong, we're strong", with the words appearing on screens for the crowd to see.
Writing on Twitter, concertgoer Jess Spreadbury praised the "emotional performance" from Williams who she hailed as an "amazing person".
The pop star later shared a picture of himself on Twitter after the gig, complete with a rainbow that had formed in the sky over the stadium.
Along with the poignant picture, he simply wrote "Manchester" and a heart emoji.
Williams is reportedly set to reunite with his former Take That bandmates at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday.
He will join Ariana Grande at the fundraising event, held two weeks after her concert was targeted by Salman Abedi.
Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Usher, Miley Cyrus and Little Mix are among the other music acts on the bill for the event, which is to be held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.