Teenager dies after being shot in Liverpool

An 18-year-old man has died after being shot in Liverpool.

Armed police and the ambulance service were called after the teenager was found injured on Tagus Street, at the rear of Lodge Lane, Toxteth, at about 8.30pm on Friday.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Merseyside Police said his family has been informed and a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

Chief Inspector Keith McLachlan said: