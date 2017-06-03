- ITV Report
-
Teenager dies after being shot in Liverpool
An 18-year-old man has died after being shot in Liverpool.
Armed police and the ambulance service were called after the teenager was found injured on Tagus Street, at the rear of Lodge Lane, Toxteth, at about 8.30pm on Friday.
He was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Merseyside Police said his family has been informed and a post-mortem examination was due to take place.
Chief Inspector Keith McLachlan said:
The incident follows two gun attacks in Merseyside earlier this week in Fazakerley, where a 43-year-old man was shot in the chest, and Seaforth, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the arms and leg.
Both attacks happened within 25 minutes of each other on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.