Theresa May refuses to rule out increasing income tax

Theresa May has refused to rule out increasing taxes if the Conservatives win the General Election. The Prime Minister said it was her "firm intention" to reduce taxes for "ordinary working families" but she did not go as far as fellow senior Tories, who said that income taxes "will not rise" if their party remains in power. The claim, made by both Sir Michael Fallon and Boris Johnson, comes despite the fact the Conservative manifesto failed to rule out increasing taxes on peoples earnings after ditching former Prime Minister David Cameron's 'triple tax-lock' pledge. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Sir Michael made it clear that income tax "absolutely" will not rise under a new Conservative government.

Sir Michael Fallon and Boris Johnson both say income taxes 'will not rise' under the Tories. Credit: PA

However, when asked at a campaign event in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire on Saturday morning whether she would "categorically" not raise income tax, Mrs May responded: "Our position on tax hasn't changed. We've set that out in the manifesto. "What people will know when they go to vote on Thursday, is that it's the Conservative Party that always has been, is and always will be a low tax party and it's our firm intention to reduce taxes for ordinary working families. "We've committed in our manifesto to continuing to raise the personal allowance to £12,500 and to raise the 40% threshold up to £50,000. "So the choice is very simple for people on Thursday, which is a Conservative Party that has always believed in lower taxes or a Labour Party that we know will mean higher taxes for all and ordinary working people paying the price." In their manifesto, Labour have promised there will be no income tax rises for those earning below £80,000 a year.

Labour have promised no tax rises for those earning less than £80,000 a year. Credit: PA