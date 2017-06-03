Tokio Myers crowned winner of Britain's Got Talent

Pianist Tokio Myers has been crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent after a closely fought final.

The visibly stunned musician won the pianist won £250,000 and a place in the Royal Variety Performance after turning in a virtuoso show that took in drumming and spanned a number of music genres in the final week.

Eight-year-old magician Issy Simpson took second place - but there were no hard feelings between the two.

Tokio picked up the young performer and hugged her after the result was announced - while she showed no hard feelings and said she had enjoyed her time on the show.