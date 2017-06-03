- ITV Report
-
Tokio Myers crowned winner of Britain's Got Talent
Pianist Tokio Myers has been crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent after a closely fought final.
The visibly stunned musician won the pianist won £250,000 and a place in the Royal Variety Performance after turning in a virtuoso show that took in drumming and spanned a number of music genres in the final week.
Eight-year-old magician Issy Simpson took second place - but there were no hard feelings between the two.
Tokio picked up the young performer and hugged her after the result was announced - while she showed no hard feelings and said she had enjoyed her time on the show.
In their comments following his performance, the judges were unanimous in their praise for him, and visiting former act Diversity added their support, calling him "the most talented person ever to have been on the show".
Following his win, judge Simon Cowell said: "As a talent, as a person, Tokio right now, this was the most important thing for him, I'm thrilled for him."
Amanda Holden said: "This feels as cool as when Diversity won."
Tokio himself was still taking in the result, telling presenters Ant and Dec: "What is going on? I can't believe what's just happened."
Comedian Daliso Chaponda was third, and other finalists included Matt Edwards, The Pensionalities, Ned Woodman and Kyle Tomlinson.
There were shocks in the final results table, with fan favourite and wildcard Sarah Ikumu placing seventh, the hotly tipped Missing People Choir eighth, and headline grabbers Mersey Girls ninth.
In last place were illusionists DNA, who failed to impress viewers when they stumbled over a number prediction trick, guessing the wrong figure that judge David Walliams had in mind.
The final also included a performance from Diversity as the results were counted.