Canadian victim killed in London attack named as Christine Archibald

Seven people were killed in the attack Credit: PA

The Canadian victim of the London terror attack has been named as Christine Archibald.

Her family have paid a moving tribute to their "beautiful, loving daughter and sister".

A statement from Archibald's family, from Castlegar in British Columbia, said she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé and worked in a homeless shelter.

Her family asked people to honour her by "making your community a better place" and "tell them Chrissy sent you".

They said she would have had "no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death".

We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.

Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.

– Family statement
