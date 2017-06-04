Canadian victim killed in London attack named as Christine Archibald

The Canadian victim of the London terror attack has been named as Christine Archibald.

Her family have paid a moving tribute to their "beautiful, loving daughter and sister".

A statement from Archibald's family, from Castlegar in British Columbia, said she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé and worked in a homeless shelter.

Her family asked people to honour her by "making your community a better place" and "tell them Chrissy sent you".

They said she would have had "no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death".