Twelve arrested after deadly London terror attack

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with theLondon Bridge attack, the Metropolitan Police Service has said. At least four police vans were stationed behind a cordon outside flats in King's Road, Barking, and residents reported hearing bangs on Sunday morning. Seven people were killed and 48 people injured after a van and knife attack at London Bridge and Borough Market late on Saturday evening. A number of the injured are suffering serious and life threatening injuries.

Arrests have been made outside flats in Barking, east London. Credit: ITV News

It was the third terrorist incident to hit the country this year following the recent Manchester and attacks. Theresa May has condemned the "evil" ideology behind the attacks and urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would". The prime minister also warned of "a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism". "But it is time to say `Enough is enough,'" she added.

May: UK victim to 'brutal' attack once again

Mrs May also insisted that Thursday's General Election will go ahead as planned. "As a mark of respect, the two political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today. "But violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow."

Eight minutes of carnage

The van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm, before the attackers fled and began stabbing people in Borough Market. They reportedly shouted "this is for Allah" as they brought carnage to the streets of the capital.

Police on London Bridge on Saturday night

At 10.07pm, ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes. A minute later police were also called to the scene. There were dramatic scenes in one London pub as police stormed in and ordered customer to get down on the floor.

Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead at the market by police marksmen near the Wheatsheaf pub on Stoney Street. An image that appears to be a man 'with canisters strapped to his body' later emerged on social media.

The image purportedly shows the man lying on the ground with the canisters strapped around his middle. Credit: Gabriele Sciotto

Scotland Yard later confirmed that a third stabbing incident at Vauxhall initially thought to connected was unrelated. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick paid tribute to the "extraordinary" courage of people in the response to the attack.

The victims of the attack

No details have yet emerged about those killed in the attack. A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer are in hospital with serious injuries but neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition. Geoff Ho, a business editor with the Sunday Express, is in intensive care after allegedly being stabbed.

Sunday Express journalist Geoff Ho was injured in the attack Credit: Facebook

French media reported that two French citizens were injured in the attack. Canadian authorities also said one of its citizens was "directly affected" by the attack, and that consular officials are offering support. The Metropolitan Police has opened a casualty bureau for anyone concerned about friends or relatives who may be affected on 0800 096 1233 and 020 7158 0197.

What has been the reaction to the attack?

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he is "appalled" by the "cowardly" attack. "I'm appalled and furious that these cowardly terrorists would deliberately target innocent Londoners and bystanders enjoying their Saturday night." Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the attacks "brutal and shocking". US President Donald Trump spoke to Mrs May to offer his condolences for the "brutal" terror attack, the White House said. He also tweeted:

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!