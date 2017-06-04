Friends open their home to stranger stranded in London attacks

Two friends have opened their home to a stranger who was left stranded after being caught up in the London attacks last night in an act of kindness amidst the terror.

Holly Robinson and Mary Lynch kindly offered their spare room on Twitter to anyone in need of a safe place to go during the attacks as Londoners rallied together to offer whatever help they could via social media.

Ms Robinson, from Birmingham, said they just wanted to help "because we were here, we have friends stuck in various places" and "you have to give whatever you can, whenever you can".

She said: "We didn't know if anyone would come but it was just to put the offer out there."

Their offer was accepted by stranger George Moss, 22, who had lost his phone and couldn't get beyond the cordon to get home as the terror attacks unfolded.