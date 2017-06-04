Jeremy Corbyn: Government cannot protect public on the cheap

Jeremy Corbyn making a speech in Carlisle Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has criticised Theresa May's record on dealing with the terror threat and accused her of denying resources to the police and security services. He also sought to end the earlier controversy over his support for police use of "shoot-to-kill" tactics against armed attackers, by stating that he backed the "full authority for the police to use whatever force is necessary to protect and save life as they did last night, as they did in Westminster in March". In a speech in Carlisle a day after the terror attack at London Bridge, the Labour leader vowed to take "whatever action is necessary and effective" to preserve public safety. He also warned the Government it could not "protect the public on the cheap". The Prime Minister cut police manpower by 20,000 despite warnings that this would undermine safety, said Mr Corbyn, who has promised to recruit an additional 10,000 officers and 1,000 security service agents if he wins power on June 8.

Earlier in the day, Mrs May set out a four-pronged strategy to tackle terror by countering radical ideology; clamping down on online extremism; preventing the growth of segregated communities; and giving extra powers to police, security agencies and courts. The PM's comments sparked complaints from Labour that she was getting involved in political debate on a day when the parties had agreed to halt election campaiging until the evening. Mr Corbyn backed Mrs May's insistence that the General Election must go ahead on June 8. He said the attacks at Manchester Arena and London Bridge had turned Thursday's vote into a "struggle between terrorism and democracy itself". He urged voters to "resist Islamophobia and division and turn out on June 8 united in our determination to show our democracy is strong". Speaking as the brief pause in campaigning came to an end, Mr Corbyn said: "Our priority must be public safety and I will take whatever action is necessary and effective to protect the security of our people and our country.

