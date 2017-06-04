- ITV Report
London attacks: Shot suspects wore 'fake' explosive vests
The suspects behind a London terror attack which killed at least six people were wearing 'fake' explosive vests, it has emerged.
Police confirmed three suspects who launched an attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night "were wearing what looked like explosive vests" but that "these were later established to be hoaxes".
In a statement released in the early hours of Sunday morning Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said the attackers had been shot dead by officers within eight minutes of police receiving the first call about the attack at 10.08pm on Saturday.
Police were initially called to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge as witnesses said that a white van crashed into people at speed.
Shortly afterwards stabbings were reported at neighbouring Borough Market, armed officers responded and shots were fired.
The Met Police declared the London attack a "terrorist incident" and a full investigation led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command is underway.