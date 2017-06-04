London attacks: Shot suspects wore 'fake' explosive vests

The suspects behind a London terror attack which killed at least six people were wearing 'fake' explosive vests, it has emerged.

Police confirmed three suspects who launched an attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night "were wearing what looked like explosive vests" but that "these were later established to be hoaxes".

In a statement released in the early hours of Sunday morning Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said the attackers had been shot dead by officers within eight minutes of police receiving the first call about the attack at 10.08pm on Saturday.