- ITV Report
London eyewitnesses say attacker 'coldly stabbed man with a ten-inch blade'
Witnesses have said they witnessed an attacker "coldly" carrying out stabbings with a large blade in Borough market.
A husband and wife said they witnessed one person being knifed while another witness said a man with a blade entered a nearby restaurants and attacked two diners.
A couple, identified only as Ben and Natalie, said they saw a man attacked with a ten-inch knife in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live
Other witnesses also reported that they saw two people stabbed in a restaurant near London Bridge.
Jamie, who was in a restaurant on Rochester Walk near London Bridge, said customers ran to hide after hearing a "massive bang" and seeing intruders rush in.
His female companion said: "We were in the restaurant and we just saw three guys come into the restaurant, stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach.
"One of them had a big knife, then he came in and walked around the restaurant, I guess they just kind of stabbed anyone that they saw and knocked things on the ground and then we just hid."
Jamie added: "We ran into the restaurant into the kitchen, where there was a bunch of other people and a guy had been stabbed and he was cut and he was bleeding quite a lot."
Police have told anyone in the area to run and hide, indicating that it is feared attackers may still be on the loose.