London eyewitnesses say attacker 'coldly stabbed man with a ten-inch blade'

A couple, identified only as Ben and Natalie, said they saw a man attacked with a ten-inch knife in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live

A husband and wife said they witnessed one person being knifed while another witness said a man with a blade entered a nearby restaurants and attacked two diners.

Witnesses have said they witnessed an attacker "coldly" carrying out stabbings with a large blade in Borough market.

It looked like the man had been trying to intervene, but there wasn't much he could do. He was being stabbed quite coldly and he slumped to the ground.

I saw a man in red with a large blade, at a guess 10 inches long, stabbing a man, about three times.

Other witnesses also reported that they saw two people stabbed in a restaurant near London Bridge.

Jamie, who was in a restaurant on Rochester Walk near London Bridge, said customers ran to hide after hearing a "massive bang" and seeing intruders rush in.

His female companion said: "We were in the restaurant and we just saw three guys come into the restaurant, stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach.

"One of them had a big knife, then he came in and walked around the restaurant, I guess they just kind of stabbed anyone that they saw and knocked things on the ground and then we just hid."

Jamie added: "We ran into the restaurant into the kitchen, where there was a bunch of other people and a guy had been stabbed and he was cut and he was bleeding quite a lot."

Police have told anyone in the area to run and hide, indicating that it is feared attackers may still be on the loose.