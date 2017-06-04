'One Love' Manchester concert gains 'greater purpose' as fans show defiance against attacks

Girls wear Credit: PA

Thousands of music fans have begun arriving for the Manchester benefit concert which they say they had to attend in defiance of the recent attacks. Around 50,000 people are expected at the concert, which comes 13 days after a bombing at an Ariana Grande show. Grande herself will perform, as will Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry. Ariana Grande's manager has said the One Love Manchester concert will "go ahead with greater purpose" following the London attack on Saturday night. Scooter Braun tweeted that "all artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show". Police said there would be additional security in place. The crowd appear to be in good spirits, even joining in with Take That's sound check of Rule The World:

All Grande fans who attended the gig on May 22 were offered free passes to Sunday's benefit concert. Sisters Olivia and Emily Pimblett, aged 12 and 16, were at the Manchester Arena when the attack happened. Emily said: "It was really scary. No one really knew what was going on as well so it was just like panic and everyone just ran." But the pair, who were at Old Trafford with mum Dianne, 47, said the attack had not put them off attending concerts.

Olivia said: "I'm a bit nervous but I'm OK. "I think everyone is going to be excited and some people will be upset as well." Emily added: "It's not going to stop me coming to them, that's what terrorists want." Georgia Thompson, 14, from South Shields, said she had been a "bit shaky" since attending the concert, almost a fortnight ago. She said: "We were sort of right in front of the bomb when it went off and I could feel the heat on my face." She added: "But I just really wanted to go (tonight) because I'm not missing Ariana and Little Mix."

Liam Rees, 18, from South Wales, said he gave a spare ticket for Sunday night's event to Kellie Royle, 41, who had helped him and a friend get home after the Manchester attack. He added: "We had a spare ticket for the first concert so we wanted to swap that for a ticket for the benefit concert for Kellie. "It's been a hectic few days trying to get that but that was my repayment for her." He said he had been "all over the place" after hearing about the terror attack in London on Saturday night. But added: "It's important to live your life to the fullest."

