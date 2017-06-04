Picture emerges of man on the floor 'with canisters strapped to body'

A picture showing what appears to be a man 'with canisters strapped to his body' has emerged on social media.

The image, shared on Instagram by photographer Gabriele Sciotto under the name @fried_chicken, shows the man lying on the ground with the canisters strapped around his middle.

ITV is not showing the man's face until his identity and what connection he has to the London terror attacks has been established.

The picture became widely circulated online in the wake of two incidents, at London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night, that police have confirmed are "terrorist incidents".