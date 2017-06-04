School choir and Ariana Grande give emotional performance at One Love Manchester concert

The school choir invited by US pop singer Ariana Grande to perform with her at the One Love Manchester have given a moving performance.

The children from Parrs Wood High School were invited after the singer saw their online tribute to the victims of the Manchester May 22 attack in which they performed a cover of the star's My Everything.

The choir of girls and boys provided backing vocals for 12-year-old soloist Natasha-Rose Seth as they performed the star's hit in front of 50,000 people.

Some of the children in the choir were at the fateful concert at Manchester Arena.