- ITV Report
-
School choir and Ariana Grande give emotional performance at One Love Manchester concert
The school choir invited by US pop singer Ariana Grande to perform with her at the One Love Manchester have given a moving performance.
The children from Parrs Wood High School were invited after the singer saw their online tribute to the victims of the Manchester May 22 attack in which they performed a cover of the star's My Everything.
The choir of girls and boys provided backing vocals for 12-year-old soloist Natasha-Rose Seth as they performed the star's hit in front of 50,000 people.
Some of the children in the choir were at the fateful concert at Manchester Arena.
Prior to Sunday's performance some of the children spoke to ITV News about their anticipation of the show.
Half way through their performance Ariana Grande appeared on stage to sing with them.
The emotional performance saw the 12-year-old soloist comforted by the pop star after she became overwhelmed and broke down in tears telling the schoolgirl "I'm so sorry".
Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts after the performance with one Twitter user saying "Ok when Ariana put her arm around that little girl I was gone".
The children joined a huge line-up with stars including Katy Perry, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Little Mix and Justin Bieber.
During Bieber's performance the camera treated viewers to a heartwarming moment in the crowd as a policeman was seen dancing around in a circle with some children.
At the end of the concert Grande returned to the stage where she was joined by all of the musicians on the bill as she sang her song One Last Time saying: "Manchester, I love you with all my heart."
She then stood alone on stage to sing Over The Rainbow before breaking down in tears.
The concert was broadcast to over 50 countries across the world and raised over £2 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up to support grieving families and victims of the bombing.