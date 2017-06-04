Student searches for taxi driver who saved her life during London terror attack

Student nurse Rhiannon Owen is searching for the taxi driver who saved her life during the terror attack. Credit: PA

A student nurse is searching for the taxi driver who saved her life during the London Bridge terror attack. Rhiannon Owen was on Borough High Street at a cash machine when a passing taxi driver shouted for her to run. The 19-year-old from Cheshire said: "He swerved towards me and screamed 'please run, you've got to run now, get back, get back. "I turned around and saw this man with this huge blade and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest pub. "I shouted into the pub and said to everyone 'you need to get inside'. We all went upstairs for, I don't even know how long, and gunshots started and they went on for ages."

Officers investigate the scene on London Bridge after the terror attack. Credit: PA

Eventually police said those inside could leave but they had to do so with their hands on their heads. Describing the scene outside of Applebee's, the pub in which she took shelter, Ms Owen said: "It was horrible, horrible. People were screaming and crying. "Emergency services everywhere, blue flashing lights, armed police on every metre of road - it was completely packed." When asked if she saw anyone with injuries, she said she saw a man "bleeding out". "The window was smashed and he was on the floor and he was screaming - I think he had been a victim of the stabbing," she added.

Floral tributes left on Borough High Street where the attack took place on Saturday night. Credit: PA

Following her ordeal the student nurse said she wants to track down the taxi driver who alerted her to the danger. In an emotional plea she said: "I don't know who you are, but you saved my life. I could run away because you told me to. Whoever you are I want to say thank you so much." Ms Owen said there were 30 to 40 people hiding in the upstairs of the pub with her, that they were "terrified" and with the sound of gunshots "everyone jumped to the floor". She said she is "totally in shock" after what has happened, adding: "I've not even had time to cry because I've not processed anything properly yet."

Members of the public lay flowers on St Thomas Street, London, near the scene of Saturday's terrorist attack. Credit: PA

People in the capital are leaving tributes on the street where the attack took place while others are posting messages of support on social media. Many people were using the 'safety check' feature on Facebook to post their offers of help ranging from offers of shelter in their home, food or lifts to their own homes if they were stranded. While others posted their offers of help on Twitter with offers of accommodation for the night or offering cups of tea and food. Cathy Jaquiss tweeted "Anyone stranded or scared near London Bridge we have a warm flat and a sofa bed right around the corner." While Lydia Hamilton also offered victims a place to take refuge: "I live about 15 mins from London Bridge if anyone needs somewhere to stay, charger, tea, a comfy sofa, somewhere safe."

Cathy Jaquiss @CathyJaquiss Follow Anyone stranded or scared near London Bridge we have a warm flat and a sofa bed right around the corner. Please share #londonbridge

Lydia Hamilton @lydia_rose Follow I live about 15 mins from London Bridge if anyone needs somewhere to stay, charger, tea, a comfy sofa, somewhere safe DM me. #LondonBridge