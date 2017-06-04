- ITV Report
-
Who are the victims of the London terror attack?
Seven people have been killed and another 48 are injured in five hospitals across London after terrorists used a white van to plough into pedestrians before stabbing passers-by.
None of those who died in the Saturday night attack on London Bridge and in Borough Market have yet to be named.
Many of those in hospital have "life-threatening" injuries, Prime Minister Theresa May said.
Sunday Express business editor Geoff Ho was left in intensive care after being stabbed in the throat when he tried to help a wounded bouncer.
Mr Ho was filmed being led away from the scene by a policeman, clutching his neck and with his shirt off.
Friend Isabelle Oderberg, who had previously tweeted an appeal for information on his whereabouts, said: "We have found Geoff. He is in intensive care."
Four police officers were injured in the attack.
A British Transport Police (BTP) officer and an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer are in hospital with serious injuries but neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition, Scotland Yard said.
The BTP officer, who was on duty, was one of the first to the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public, the force said.
He suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed in the face, head and leg, wounds which BTP said are not thought to be life-threatening.
Chief Constable Paul Crowther said:
New Zealander Oliver Dowling is reported to have been left in a coma after being stabbed in the face, neck and stomach.
Mr Dowling, 32, from Christchurch, is said to have had four hours of surgery for his injuries and is an induced coma.
It was reported his girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured.
Mr Dowling's sister, Freedy Dowling, wrote on Facebook: "This is heartbreaking. Get well soon Oliver and Marie."
Australian woman Candice Hedge is reported to be one of two Australians injured. The Courier Mail newspaper reported that she was stabbed in the neck while eating dinner with her boyfriend after finishing a shift at Elliot's restaurant in London Bridge.
The paper reported that the 31-year-old had her throat slashed after a man grabbed her from behind.
She reportedly wrote on Facebook: "Hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok. Bit of pain but I will survive. Thanks for your thoughts and well wishes. Love to all."
Canadian authorities said one of its citizens was "directly affected" by the attack, and that consular officials are offering support.
Media in France reported that two French citizens were injured in the attack.
A statement from the Elysee said: "Fellow French citizens are among the injured. France is putting everything in place to assist them."