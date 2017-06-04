Who are the victims of the London terror attack?

Seven people have been killed and another 48 are injured in five hospitals across London after terrorists used a white van to plough into pedestrians before stabbing passers-by.

None of those who died in the Saturday night attack on London Bridge and in Borough Market have yet to be named.

Many of those in hospital have "life-threatening" injuries, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Sunday Express business editor Geoff Ho was left in intensive care after being stabbed in the throat when he tried to help a wounded bouncer.

Mr Ho was filmed being led away from the scene by a policeman, clutching his neck and with his shirt off.

Friend Isabelle Oderberg, who had previously tweeted an appeal for information on his whereabouts, said: "We have found Geoff. He is in intensive care."