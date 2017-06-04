Weather warning in force for Wales and NW England.

Thickening cloud and rain is expected across Northern Ireland, western Scotland and much of Wales and northwest England overnight as an active, rain-bearing frontal system sweeps in from the Atlantic. The bulk of England will remain dry with temperatures here holding up at about 12C. That frontal system will continue to give heavy rain as it very slowly starts to move eastwards across the UK - lying from southern Scotland, the Midlands and Wales by mid afternoon. Behind it, across the bulk of Scotland and Northern Ireland, it will become brighter but with the risk of very heavy showers. Central and southeastern England are unlikely to see the rain until later in the afternoon and overnight - this rain potentially causing some impacts on rush hour traffic. The rain will eventually clear away on Monday night into Tuesday morning.