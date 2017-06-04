- ITV Report
Witnesses saw 'speeding vehicle veer into crowds'
Witnesses who were in London Bridge at the time of Saturday night's terror attack have reported seeing a "speeding vehicle veer into crowds" on the bridge and a "man with a knife" in Borough Market.
Barman Alex Martinez, who was forced to take shelter in a bin when a man with a knife stormed the Borough restaurant where he works, told the Press Association he "jumped down behind a big wall" as a he saw a "man with a knife in his hand".
He said: "I just tried to be safe, I jumped down behind a big wall, now I feel my pain in my arm, I feel pain.
"I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening."
Another witness, Liam Connell who was in Katzenjammers Bierhall in Southwark Street, said he saw a man come in off the street saying he had been stabbed in the neck.
He said: "Someone came in off the street and he had a white cuff around his neck.
"(The man) said he had been stabbed in the neck and I was holding his bandage and wound while he was talking to the police."