Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Witnesses saw 'speeding vehicle veer into crowds'

Police have confirmed the attacks on London bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night were 'terrorist incidents' Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Witnesses who were in London Bridge at the time of Saturday night's terror attack have reported seeing a "speeding vehicle veer into crowds" on the bridge and a "man with a knife" in Borough Market.

Barman Alex Martinez, who was forced to take shelter in a bin when a man with a knife stormed the Borough restaurant where he works, told the Press Association he "jumped down behind a big wall" as a he saw a "man with a knife in his hand".

He said: "I just tried to be safe, I jumped down behind a big wall, now I feel my pain in my arm, I feel pain.

"I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening."

The van 'veered into crowds' on London Bridge Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Another witness, Liam Connell who was in Katzenjammers Bierhall in Southwark Street, said he saw a man come in off the street saying he had been stabbed in the neck.

He said: "Someone came in off the street and he had a white cuff around his neck.

"(The man) said he had been stabbed in the neck and I was holding his bandage and wound while he was talking to the police."
  1. Read more
  2. 37 updates
Six killed and at least 30 injured in London terror attacks

More on this story