- ITV Report
-
Campaign Live: Monday 5th June
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Events today include:
- Prime Minister Theresa May will be giving a speech in London at 11am before heading to Scotland
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be campaigning in County Durham at 1.30pm, before heading to Northumberland for 3.30pm