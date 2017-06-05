Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Campaign Live: Monday 5th June

Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.

We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.

Events today include:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May will be giving a speech in London at 11am before heading to Scotland
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be campaigning in County Durham at 1.30pm, before heading to Northumberland for 3.30pm