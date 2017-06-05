Can students forgive the Liberal Democrats?

The Liberal Democrats had hoped to be talking about something else this election campaign. But despite years of apologising (who can forget that Nick Clegg video), the party's decision to break their promise and treble university fees while part of the coalition government will remain, to some, an unforgivable act of treachery. "I felt completely betrayed," Ryan Daniels, a journalism student at Leeds University, told ITV News.

Students like Daniel have turned their backs on the Lib Dem Party.

Daniels describes himself as a natural Liberal Democrat supporter who was enthused by the party's policies - particularly the pledge not to raise tuition fees - during so-called "Cleggmania" in the 2010 campaign. But he says the "massive U-turn" over university fees and his view of Nick Clegg as "David Cameron's right-hand man" during their five years working together will forever taint the party in his eyes. "They broke a promise. It's a fundamental of life isn't it? You make a promise and you stick by it." Voters exacted their revenge at the 2015 election as the party was nearly annihilated, losing 49 of its 57 seats. The new Lib Dem leader, however, believes he has a plan to finally heal the wounds.

Can Lib Dem leader Tim Farron save the party? Credit: PA

Tim Farron has made opposing Brexit his priority in a bid to entice students like Ryan Daniels back. He has pledged a second referendum where voters will be asked to accept the terms of an exit deal with Brussels or reject it - and stay in the EU. The unashamedly pro-European message was enough to persuade Matthew Ferguson to rejoin the party.

Photographer Matthew has been convinced to rejoin the party. Credit: ITV News