Can students forgive the Liberal Democrats?
The Liberal Democrats had hoped to be talking about something else this election campaign.
But despite years of apologising (who can forget that Nick Clegg video), the party's decision to break their promise and treble university fees while part of the coalition government will remain, to some, an unforgivable act of treachery.
"I felt completely betrayed," Ryan Daniels, a journalism student at Leeds University, told ITV News.
Daniels describes himself as a natural Liberal Democrat supporter who was enthused by the party's policies - particularly the pledge not to raise tuition fees - during so-called "Cleggmania" in the 2010 campaign.
But he says the "massive U-turn" over university fees and his view of Nick Clegg as "David Cameron's right-hand man" during their five years working together will forever taint the party in his eyes.
"They broke a promise. It's a fundamental of life isn't it? You make a promise and you stick by it."
Voters exacted their revenge at the 2015 election as the party was nearly annihilated, losing 49 of its 57 seats.
The new Lib Dem leader, however, believes he has a plan to finally heal the wounds.
Tim Farron has made opposing Brexit his priority in a bid to entice students like Ryan Daniels back.
He has pledged a second referendum where voters will be asked to accept the terms of an exit deal with Brussels or reject it - and stay in the EU.
The unashamedly pro-European message was enough to persuade Matthew Ferguson to rejoin the party.
The creative photographer ripped up his membership in the aftermath of the tuition fees debacle, concerned that the party had "lost its identity".
But the 22-year-old now believes the stakes for the country are too high for students to continue to fixate on the issue.
"Look at how the other parties handle things and don't live up to their promises: Theresa May said she wouldn't call an election but she did and Jeremy Corbyn was caught lying about a seat on the train.
"Nick Clegg stood up and said, 'I'm sorry - we messed up, we'll make sure it doesn't happen again' - name one other politician who has done that.
"You have to look at the other issues that are bigger than tuition fees like being pro-Europe, for equal rights, for stable immigration and say there's only one party offering those ideas up and beliefs that young people believe in.
"They put their hands up and said 'We messed up, we're sorry' - it's time to look at the bigger picture."