CCTV captures restaurant staff saving customers from London Bridge attackers

The recording, taken from the restaurant's CCTV camera on Saturday evening, shows staff and customers barricading themselves inside as one of the attackers attempts to force open the door.

Video footage has emerged showing one of the London Bridge attackers trying to force his way into a restaurant in Borough Market.

The attacker, who was wearing a stripey top, was blocked by a member of staff who pushed him back.

Sergio Farina, reportedly the owner of the restaurant who blocked the door, has been praised in Spain for saving the lives of his customers.

He told Diario de Pontevedra it could have been "a massacre".

He said: "It was a hot night, the terraces were full, but only the restaurants were open. By day it could have been a massacre.

The restaurant later posted a message on Facebook praising staff and emergency services "who kept our customers safe and calm."