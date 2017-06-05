Corbyn calls for May to resign as PM over police cuts in wake of terror attacks

Jeremy Corbyn has told ITV News that Theresa May should resign as Prime Minister for presiding over cuts in police numbers while Home Secretary.

The Labour leader said he backed similar calls by "very responsible people" who are "very worried" about her record.

Mrs May has come under fire in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack over the reduction in police numbers.

Her tenure at the Home Office saw 20,000 fewer police officers on the country's streets as a result of government cuts.

The prime minister, who has yet to respond to Mr Corbyn's comments, earlier defended her record when asked about the cuts to police numbers.