- ITV Report
Corbyn calls for May to resign as PM over police cuts in wake of terror attacks
Jeremy Corbyn has told ITV News that Theresa May should resign as Prime Minister for presiding over cuts in police numbers while Home Secretary.
The Labour leader said he backed similar calls by "very responsible people" who are "very worried" about her record.
Mrs May has come under fire in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack over the reduction in police numbers.
Her tenure at the Home Office saw 20,000 fewer police officers on the country's streets as a result of government cuts.
The prime minister, who has yet to respond to Mr Corbyn's comments, earlier defended her record when asked about the cuts to police numbers.
Mrs May said the Metropolitan Police is "well resourced" and has "very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities" when asked whether she regretted presiding over the fall in 20,000 officers on the country's streets.
Mrs May said: "The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has said that the Met is well resourced, and they are, and that they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities and they do.
"We have protected counter terrorism policing budgets, we have also provided funding for an increase in the number of armed police officers and since 2015 we have protected overall police budgets - and that's despite the fact that Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party in the House of Commons suggested that police budgets could be cut.
"But it's also about the powers that we give to the police. We have given increased powers to the police to be able to deal with terrorists - powers which Jeremy Corbyn has boasted he has always opposed."