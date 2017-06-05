- ITV Report
Dancing policeman at One Love Manchester concert says the 'phone hasn't stopped ringing'
A police officer who was filmed dancing with children at the One Love Manchester concert has said his phone "hasn't stopped ringing" since the clip went viral.
Pc Paul Taylor was filmed dancing hand-in-hand in a circle with children at the charity concert as Justin Bieber performed on the stage.
The officer from Darlington said once the clip started to trend on social media, it did not take long for friends and family to recognise him.
The impromptu dance took place after Pc Taylor posed for a picture with some children who then asked him to dance with them.
He said: "It was an amazing experience and it made such a change to have people coming up to us saying they were glad we were there and how reassured they felt.
"We were just there to play our part helping our GMP colleagues after such an enormous and tragic event.
"I had posed for a picture with these two young girls who were with their mum, and they asked if I'd like to dance.
"I can't remember what was playing at the time, I think it may have been Justin Bieber.
"Since the clip went viral my phone hasn't stopped ringing!"
Many viewers of the concert, which was broadcast to over 50 countries and featured some of the most famous names in music, took to social media to praise the policeman.
One Twitter user said "British spirit captured in just six seconds" while another said That sums up what's good about Britain. An on duty police officer happily dancing with kids, making them happy at a difficult time. perfect".
Highlights of the show included a surprise appearance by Mancunian Liam Gallagher, who was joined by Coldplay for a rendition of the Oasis hit Live Forever.
He dedicated the song "to the beautiful people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack".
Earlier in the night Coldplay joined Grande on stage to sing Oasis's hit Don't Look Back In Anger, which has been an anthem for Manchester since the tragedy.
Around 50,000 people attended the concert at Emirates Old Trafford which raised over £2 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.