ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling: Defiant Britons hit back at New York Times headline

A newspaper headline describing Britain as "reeling" in the wake of Saturday's terrorist attack prompted defiant and humorous reactions.

Reporting on the killings in London Bridge, The New York Times stated the attackers had struck the heart of London "in a nation still reeling".

But several people rallied against the titular verb, offering a "British" perspective on what it means to "reel".

Twitter users posted photos of wartime Britons going about their daily lives, while others described modern scenarios which typically leave them feeling challenged.

The hashtag #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling has since been trending.