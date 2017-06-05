- ITV Report
Ex-Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote dies aged 30
Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote has died after collapsing during a training session.
The Ivorian international was playing for Beijing Enterprises in China at the time of his passing, aged 30.
Former team-mates Demba Ba and Jonas Gutierrez took the Twitter to express their sorrow at Tiote's death.
Newcastle tweeted: "We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today."
Tiote's agent, Emanuele Palladino, confirmed the news, saying: "It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises.
"We cannot say anymore at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers."
The combative midfielder joined Newcastle in 2010 from FC Twente, going on to play over 150 games for the north-east club before being sold to Beijing Enterprises.
During his career he collected 52 caps for Ivory Coast, with whom he won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.
Newcastle released a statement saying they were "devastated" to learn of Tiote's passing.