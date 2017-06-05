Ex-Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote dies aged 30

Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote has died after collapsing during a training session.

The Ivorian international was playing for Beijing Enterprises in China at the time of his passing, aged 30.

Former team-mates Demba Ba and Jonas Gutierrez took the Twitter to express their sorrow at Tiote's death.

Newcastle tweeted: "We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today."