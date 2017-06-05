Advertisement

Ex-Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote dies aged 30

Cheick Tiote has died aged 29. Credit: PA

Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote has died after collapsing during a training session.

The Ivorian international was playing for Beijing Enterprises in China at the time of his passing, aged 30.

Former team-mates Demba Ba and Jonas Gutierrez took the Twitter to express their sorrow at Tiote's death.

Tiote's agent, Emanuele Palladino, confirmed the news, saying: "It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises.

"We cannot say anymore at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers."

The combative midfielder joined Newcastle in 2010 from FC Twente, going on to play over 150 games for the north-east club before being sold to Beijing Enterprises.

During his career he collected 52 caps for Ivory Coast, with whom he won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.

Cheick Tiote played for Newcastle for a number of years. Credit: PA

Newcastle released a statement saying they were "devastated" to learn of Tiote's passing.

We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of Cheick Tioté at the age of just 30.

The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with Cheick's family, friends, teammates and everyone connected with the clubs he represented.

The Ivory Coast midfielder, who made more than 150 appearances for the Magpies between 2010 and 2017, was training with his current club, Bejiing Enterprises, on Monday when he collapsed.

He was taken to hospital but sadly passed away.

Cheick cemented his place in Newcastle folklore with his dramatic equaliser in the 4-4 draw against Arsenal in February 2011.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benítez said: "It is with great sadness that I have this afternoon learned of Cheick's death. In the all the time that I have known him, he was a true professional, dedicated and above all, a great man. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at such a sad time."

– Newcastle United statement