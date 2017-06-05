Four Arab countries cut links with Qatar

Four Arab countries have cut their diplomatic ties to Qatar amidst a deepening rift between the Gulf Arab nations over its alleged support for Islamist groups.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all announced on Monday that they would be withdrawing their diplomatic staff from Qatar as the state news agencies in the region claimed the country was "destabilising security of the region".

Saudi Arabia have also reportedly said that Qatari troops will be pulled from its ongoing war in Yemen.

According to reports the nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic to the Qatar.