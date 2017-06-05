Fresh raids in wake of London terror attack

Police have conducted two early morning raids in the wake of the London terror attack.

According to officials officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command entered two addresses, one in Newham and another in Barking, at around 4.15am Monday morning.

Met police confirmed a "number of people" have been detained and are being spoken to and searches are ongoing at both addresses.

Residents in nearby Dagenham reported hearing "loud flash bangs and gunshots" in the early hours of Monday morning with one Twitter user @BatemanLDN posting a picture of what appears to be armed police just off the A13.