Funeral celebrates '14 happy years' of Manchester victim Eilidh MacLeod's life

Eilidh MacLeod was from the island of Barra, in the Outer Hebrides. Credit: Family handout

Family and friends of Manchester terror attack victim Eilidh MacLeod have gathered on Barra for her funeral. The 14-year-old was among 22 people who died in the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday May 22. Around 1,000 people were expected to attend the service at at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea in Castlebay. The mass was also being relayed to mourners in nearby Castlebay Hall.

Eilidh's father led the funeral procession on its way to the church. Credit: PA

Parish priest Father John Paul MacKinnon said the community had come together as "one big family". He was expected to tell mourners "the last thing in Eilidh's life was happiness".

Mourners follow the funeral procession of Eilidh MacLeod after the service. Credit: PA

"Eilidh was a happy girl, she had 14 happy years and in the last few days of her life she was the happiest you could ever imagine," he said. "She had spent a wonderful weekend away from the island, going shopping, going to nice cafes, going to the cinema and then going to her pop idol's concert - Ariana. "She was the happiest she had ever been and that's what we hold onto today - the happiness of Eilidh's life," he added.

The Order of Service for Eilidh's funeral. Credit: PA

Mr Mackinnon also offered thanks on behalf of Eilidh's parents. "The family have been overwhelmed by the great generosity and love that they have received ever since they lost their Eilidh. On Sunday, Roddy and Marion MacLeod paid tribute to their "truly beautiful" daughter as her body was flown home ahead of her funeral.

Businesses on the island closed for several hours as a mark of respect and to allow staff to attend Eilidh's funeral. Credit: PA

They said: "Most of Eilidh's happiest times were spent in the Western Isles, particularly Barra and Vatersay, with her friends and family so we are pleased to have her back home among those she loved so much. "As we take Eilidh on her final journey, our one hope is that her funeral is a real celebration of her life and the wonderful person she was."

Flowers are laid by an officer from Police Scotland outside the Church of Our Lady. Credit: PA

Eilidh was at the concert with her friend Laura MacIntyre, a fellow pupil at Castlebay Community School on the island. Laura was seriously injured in the bombing at Manchester Arena and remains in hospital.

Eilidh (left) and her friend Laura travelled together to the Ariana Grande concert Credit: GMP