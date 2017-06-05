Internet firms vow to keep working to remove terrorist content

The issue of combating online extremism is in the spotlight after recent UK terror attacks. Credit: PA

Internet companies have reiterated their commitment to help combat online extremism after Theresa May accused big tech firms of giving terrorist ideology "the safe space it needs to breed". The prime minister levied the criticism as she reacted to the London terror attack and called for more to be done "to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning". Mrs May said: "We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed". She added: "Yet that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide.

Theresa May more needs to be done to 'reduce the risks of extremism online'.

In response,Facebook said it condemned recent attacks and wanted the social media platform to be "a hostile environment for terrorists". In a statement, Simon Milner, director of policy at Facebook, said: "Using a combination of technology and human review, we work aggressively to remove terrorist content from our platform. "As soon as we become aware of it - and if we become aware of an emergency involving imminent harm to someone's safety, we notify law enforcement."

Facebook and Twitter said they are actively working to remove extremist content.

Nick Pickles, UK head of public policy at Twitter, said: "Terrorist content has no place on Twitter. "We continue to expand the use of technology as part of a systematic approach to removing this type of content. "We will never stop working to stay one step ahead and will continue to engage with our partners across industry, government, civil society and academia." Twitter also says it shut down 376,890 accounts linked to terrorism in the last six months of 2016.

Google also said it was working to strengthen existing work to tackle the issue

Meanwhile, a Google spokesman said: "We are committed to working in partnership with the Government and NGOs to tackle these challenging and complex problems, and share the Government's commitment to ensuring terrorists do not have a voice online. "We employ thousands of people and invest hundreds of millions of pounds to fight abuse on our platforms and ensure we are part of the solution to addressing these challenges." The Tory manifesto has also called for a much tougher approach to regulation on the internet. Proposals include tougher sanctions for companies that fail to remove illegal content, as well as legislating for an industry-wide levy on social media companies to counter harmful activity online.

The government wants more regulation of the internet to help thwart potential terrorism planning. Credit: PA