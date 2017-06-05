Leanne Wood defends her stance on prescribing heroin on the NHS

Leanne Wood has defended her stance on prescribing heroin on the NHS.

Speaking to ITV’s Tonight programme, the leader of Plaid Cymru said it is something that should be explored.

“I looked many years ago when I was Plaid Cymru’s social justice spokesperson at the tragic situation whereby a number of people had been killed by overdoses of heroin.

"When I was looking for solutions to this, I came across the experiment that was being undertaken in Zurich in Switzerland where instead of criminalising and taking people out of society when they develop heroin addictions they treat them with multidisciplinary teams.

"The aim there is to get people back into society and if that means receiving heroin injections for the rest of their lives, then so be it because what they’ve achieved in Zurich is an 80% reduction in property crime and a very high success rate in terms of getting former addicts back into productive jobs.

"I think that’s at least worthy of a discussion here in Wales," she added.