'Let's get behind this guy': Why the UK grime scene is backing Jeremy Corbyn

By ITV News Multimedia Journalist Natalia Jorquera

Jeremy Corbyn has politically energised an unlikely base - the UK's grime scene. Artists such as Stormzy, Novelist, JME and Akala have all publicly championed the Labour leader. Their support has led to the creation of the #Grime4Corbyn campaign group, which aims to motivate young voters to get to the ballot box and propel Mr Corbyn into Downing Street. Young creatives are hardly likely to rally around the Tories but what is it about a 68-year-old, white, left-wing MP of more than 30 years that is galvanising this once apolitical group? Here's what some of grime artists had to say:

Ese Attah

Ese Attah. Credit: ITV News

A lot of grime artists just feel like politicians don't really know what it's like to be a normal person in the UK....So I feel like now they've seen somebody who really has time for the people, they though '"OK, let's get behind this guy".

Maxi on the mic



Maxi on the mic. Credit: ITV News

With people like JME, people like myself, obviously I'm an MC as well, there is more of a connect, he seems more like a real person to us. Everyone else, they seem more artificial - we can't really get our point across to them.

Conducta

Conducta. Credit: ITV News

I think it's interesting, the whole 'Grime for Corbyn thing'. Me personally, I always think that you should vote, you shouldn't vote for the leader, you shouldn't really personalise politics like that, it should really be the party, but we're in what we're in. Grime, it just resonates with young people and the things that they're going through - tuition fees and the NHS, which is a massive, massive thing. Labour is currently speaking to young people in that kind of age group so it makes sense that Labour and Corbyn is a natural fit.

Rhodri Davies

Rhodri Davies. Credit: ITV News

Well I'm going to start planning my escape route from this country, yeah I think I definitely will. There has been such a groundswell of support for him now that I think people are starting to hope, starting to believe that they can actually make a difference. And I think if Theresa wins then it just might go back to everyone just not caring and we could have a lot of anger - a lot of problems in the next couple of years.

Jasmine Ketibuah-Foely

Jasmine Ketibuah-Foely. Credit: ITV News

As a young person growing up in a political environment, it feels like we don't know where to turn to for someone to be completely straight up with us and be honest with us. In the grime scene I think people have picked up on him [Corbyn] because when you're talking to people you just want the honest truth and it feels like he's giving us the honest truth. I feel like that's why he's resonating with the grime scene. I think people are clutching at straws at the moment - he's their silver lining. If that gets taken away from them - the people that want Labour to come into power - then people are going to feel really left ashore and washed up and not knowing who to vote for.

Toddla T

Toddla T. Credit: ITV News

I think with Corbyn it's because, previous potential leaders of this country seemed so far away from the reality of so many young people. For the first time in a while, someone has come along who you might go for a pint with, or watch football with, or get in a bus with, and I think people are really inspired by that.

Kojey Radical



Kojey Radical. Credit: ITV News