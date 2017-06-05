Liam Gallagher slams Noel in Twitter rant over Manchester tribute concert no-show

Oasis fans had hoped Liam and Noel Gallagher would perform together at the Manchester benefit gig. Credit: PA

Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel in a sweary Twitter rant for failing to join him at the One Love Manchester benefit gig. Fans had hoped the ex-Oasis stars would reunite for the night in Sunday's all-star concert for the victims of the terror attack in their home city. But instead it was Coldplay that joined Liam in a rendition of 90s hit Live Forever, which Gallagher dedicated to "to the beautiful people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack".

Liam Gallagher teamed up with Chris Martin to perform Oasis hit Live Forever. Credit: PA

Liam addressed the issue of Noel's absence as he thanked fans for turning out at the Ariana Grande-fronted event at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Liam's early morning tweets soon turned to his absent brother. Credit: Twitter/Liam Gallagher

The 44-year-old tweeted on Monday morning: "What an amazing night last night. Pure love, vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x" Liam went on: "Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were x A few minutes later he said: "Manchester, I'd like to apologise for my brother's absence last night. Very disappointed. Stay beautiful, stay safe." He then upped the ante, saying: "Noel's out of the f****** country. Weren't we all love. Get on a f****** plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f***."

Coldplay and Ariana Grande performed Oasis anthem Don't Look Back In Anger. Credit: PA

Oasis's hit Don't Look Back In Anger, which has been an anthem for Manchester since the tragedy, was played at Sunday's concert, but by Coldplay and Grande. A spokesman for Noel confirmed before the gig he would not be able to perform because of a long-standing family trip. "Sadly, Noel will not be at the concert this weekend. He's been out of the country on a long-standing family trip since before the concert was announced and is unable to attend," the statement said.

Liam Gallagher, seen in 2008, said his older brother had become 'part of the establishment'. Credit: PA