- ITV Report
-
Liam Gallagher slams Noel in Twitter rant over Manchester tribute concert no-show
Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel in a sweary Twitter rant for failing to join him at the One Love Manchester benefit gig.
Fans had hoped the ex-Oasis stars would reunite for the night in Sunday's all-star concert for the victims of the terror attack in their home city.
But instead it was Coldplay that joined Liam in a rendition of 90s hit Live Forever, which Gallagher dedicated to "to the beautiful people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack".
Liam addressed the issue of Noel's absence as he thanked fans for turning out at the Ariana Grande-fronted event at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
The 44-year-old tweeted on Monday morning: "What an amazing night last night. Pure love, vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x"
Liam went on: "Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were x
A few minutes later he said: "Manchester, I'd like to apologise for my brother's absence last night. Very disappointed. Stay beautiful, stay safe."
He then upped the ante, saying: "Noel's out of the f****** country. Weren't we all love. Get on a f****** plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f***."
Oasis's hit Don't Look Back In Anger, which has been an anthem for Manchester since the tragedy, was played at Sunday's concert, but by Coldplay and Grande.
A spokesman for Noel confirmed before the gig he would not be able to perform because of a long-standing family trip.
"Sadly, Noel will not be at the concert this weekend. He's been out of the country on a long-standing family trip since before the concert was announced and is unable to attend," the statement said.
"Needless to say he is very supportive of the event and wishes everyone huge success on the day."
Liam's call for Noel's participation came after he recently ruled out an Oasis reunion.
He said working with his brother "bores the death" out of him, adding: "He's changed, as a person. ... He's part of the establishment."