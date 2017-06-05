Man jailed for hiding girlfriend's body in airing cupboard for more than a year

Andrew Reade hid Vicky Cherry's body in an airing cupboard of their flat. Credit: PA

A man who hid the body of his dead girlfriend in the airing cupboard of their flat for more than a year has been jailed for four years and four months. Andrew Reade wrapped the body of Vicky Cherry, 44, in a duvet and plastic sheeting after her death in October 2015. The 43-year-old then concealed it at their address in Bolton, Greater Manchester, by placing other items on top. The corpse remained secret until police made the grim discovery when they searched the flat in January after her family filed a missing person report. Due to heavy decomposition, Miss Cherry's cause of death could not be ascertained, but a pathologist concluded she may have died as a result of strangulation due to injuries to her neck.

Vicky Cherry died in October 2015 but her body was undiscovered for more than a year. Credit: GMP

When he was arrested on suspicion of murder Reade claimed he panicked after he woke to find his girlfriend dead after they took a cocktail of illicit drugs. Sentencing him at Bolton Crown Court, Judge Timothy Clayson said the defendant could not be held responsible for the death but his behaviour that followed was "inexcusable".

"A mission of deceit"

The court heard Reade went on "a mission of deceit" telling numerous lies to Miss Cherry's family and police officers who twice visited the flat in November 2016. He said his girlfriend had left him to live in Blackburn with another man. Reade also gave different accounts to others in the weeks after Miss Cherry's death, telling one mutual friend she was in hospital. He also told a pharmacist that she had moved in with her mother and even secured a job at a care home. The defendant also cashed in employment benefits, totalling up to £1,000, sent to Miss Cherry in the three months after her death.

Judge: Reade's behaviour was "callous"

Judge Clayson told Reade his conduct had prolonged Miss Cherry's family's ordeal. "Your behaviour towards the body of Vicky Cherry and her family was callous, calculated and above all selfish." Reade pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to preventing a lawful and decent burial and also doing acts intended to pervert the course of justice.

Family: "No one was able to say goodbye to her properly"