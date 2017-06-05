Mother of Manchester victim Olivia Campbell sends message of strength to London

The family of one of the young victims of the Manchester Arena bombing have said that watching the London attacks has forced them to relive the agony again.

Charlotte Campbell, whose 15-year-old daughter Olivia was one of those killed in Manchester, laid flowers to the dead and injured in the London Bridge attacks.

She said that the latest terror attack had added to their pain but sent a message of solidarity and strength to all those whose friends or family were among the victims.