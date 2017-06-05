Parents of Manchester attack victim Eilidh MacLeod pay tribute to 'truly beautiful' daughter ahead of funeral

The parents of Manchester attack victim Eilidh MacLeod paid tribute to their "truly beautiful" daughter on Sunday as her body was flown home ahead of her funeral.

Eilidh, 14, of Barra, was among 22 people who died in the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday May 22, when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the foyer.

Her parents, Roddy and Marion, said that their daughter will now be "eternally young" and "loved by all and forever in our hearts" after she was taken from them in "the cruellest way possible".

They said: "Two weeks ago today we lost our darling daughter and sister, Eilidh MacLeod, in one of the cruellest ways possible.

"Most of Eilidh's happiest times were spent in the Western Isles, particularly Barra and Vatersay, with her friends and family so we are pleased to have her back home among those she loved so much.

"As we take Eilidh on her final journey, our one hope is that her funeral is a real celebration of her life and the wonderful person she was.

"Eilidh's infectious personality touched everyone she met and it has been a privilege and an honour to have her as our daughter.

"We will always remember her as a truly beautiful girl inside and out, eternally young, loved by all and forever in our hearts."