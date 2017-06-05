Parents of Manchester attack victim Megan Hurley pay tribute to 'caring and beautiful' daughter

The parents of Manchester attack victim Megan Hurley have paid tribute to their "fun-loving, sincere, caring and beautiful" daughter.

Megan was one of the 22 people who were killed in the explosion caused by a suicide bomber at the Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

The 15-year-old went to the concert with her brother who was seriously injured in the attack.

On Monday, her parents Michael and Joanne, from Halewood, issued a tribute through Greater Manchester Police on behalf of all those "who knew and loved" their daughter.

They said: "Our beautiful daughter Megan - best friend and loving sister to her brother Bradley.

"Megan was a fun-loving, sincere, caring and beautiful young lady.

"Megan had a passion for music and loved going to concerts. She loved socialising and loved having family get-togethers.

"She also loved to have her friends over for sleepovers or just to have catch-ups.

"Cruelly taken from us on a night she had waited so long for. No words can describe how we feel right now, other than our hearts are broken and our lives are shattered.

"Goodnight. God bless. Beauty Queen."