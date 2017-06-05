Photographer who filmed London Bridge attack says it was 'stupid' to have risked his own life

An Italian photographer who filmed the London Bridge terror attack as it happened has said his actions were "stupid" in hindsight. Gabriele Sciotto captured the moment police fired gunshots and saw scores of people run past him in a bid to escape. The photographer, who lives in London, said he got his camera out after walking to London Bridge Tube station and taking a wrong turn by mistake.

Italian photographer Gabriele Sciotto put his own life in danger. Credit: APTN

"I saw these men running towards me and shouting 'get off, run away from here, run'. "I knew there was something interesting happening so I went towards the scene to have a look and I saw these men (the attackers) with some sort of canisters, some bomb belt sort of out their chests. "At that point the cops were already there so they surrounded these people and they shot them."

A policeman (right) tells Mr Sciotto to get away from the scene. Credit: APTN