- ITV Report
-
Photographer who filmed London Bridge attack says it was 'stupid' to have risked his own life
An Italian photographer who filmed the London Bridge terror attack as it happened has said his actions were "stupid" in hindsight.
Gabriele Sciotto captured the moment police fired gunshots and saw scores of people run past him in a bid to escape.
The photographer, who lives in London, said he got his camera out after walking to London Bridge Tube station and taking a wrong turn by mistake.
"I saw these men running towards me and shouting 'get off, run away from here, run'.
"I knew there was something interesting happening so I went towards the scene to have a look and I saw these men (the attackers) with some sort of canisters, some bomb belt sort of out their chests.
"At that point the cops were already there so they surrounded these people and they shot them."
Mr Sciotto said he put himself in danger because of his job but admitted it was "probably not worth it to risk my life".
"I think I was absolutely stupid...I wanted to take pictures, I wanted to see what was going on.
"I started to shake more as I got off the scene, and when I went back home, I started to realise what actually happened in front of my eyes."
Seven people died in the attack and more than 40 are injured.
The first named victim Canadian Christine Archibald died in her fiance's arms.