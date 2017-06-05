- ITV Report
-
Police release 12 London Bridge terror attack suspects without charge
All 12 people who were arrested on Sunday as part of the London Bridge terror attack investigation have been released without charge.
The five men and seven women, aged between 19 and 60, were detained at two properties in Barking, east London, on Sunday.
As the investigation continued, armed officers carried out two separate raids on Monday morning, one in Newham and another in Barking.
Officials confirmed "a number of people" were detained at around 4.45am. They remain in police custody.
Barking resident James Bateman said he was woken up by an "extremely loud bang" in the middle of the night before witnessing the start of the operation.
Mr Bateman told ITV's Good Morning Britain he saw "around a dozen armed officers jumping out of an unmarked van".
He had tweeted picture of armed police just off the A13 after hearing what he described as "loud flash bangs and gunshots".
The raids were part of the ongoing investigation into Saturday night's deadly attack by three men in London Bridge and Borough Market.