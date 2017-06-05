Police release 12 London Bridge terror attack suspects without charge

All 12 people who were arrested on Sunday as part of the London Bridge terror attack investigation have been released without charge.

The five men and seven women, aged between 19 and 60, were detained at two properties in Barking, east London, on Sunday.

As the investigation continued, armed officers carried out two separate raids on Monday morning, one in Newham and another in Barking.

Officials confirmed "a number of people" were detained at around 4.45am. They remain in police custody.