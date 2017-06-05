Putin: 'It wouldn't make sense for us to interfere' in US election

Vladimir Putin has denied interfering in the US presidential election as he counter argued that it was actually American officials who were the ones trying to influence other countries' electoral processes.

Speaking during an interview for NBC News' 'Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly' he addressed claims that Russia had become involved in the US election by saying "it wouldn't make sense for us to interfere".

The Russian President then added: "Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes."

Putin's comments come in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Donald Trump's campaign had conspired with the Russian government to help win the election.

US intelligence has accused Russia of interfering in the election by hacking the Democratic Committee’s computers and leaking information - a claim that Moscow has repeatedly denied.