Rain slowly clearing to sunny spells & showers tomorrow.

The Atlantic frontal system that swept rain in across the UK today will continue to move slowly east and northeastwards overnight with some heavy bursts of rain in places. The rain continues across many areas through tomorrow with conditions slowly becoming drier and brighter - although still showery- into the second half of the day. Again it's a cool and blustery picture. Wednesday sees a ridge of high pressure building - temporarily across the UK - giving drier and brighter weather before a return of the rain on Thursday.