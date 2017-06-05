- ITV Report
Red Cross sets up fund for all UK terror victims
The Red Cross has set up a fund to help UK terror victims in the wake of the London Bridge attack.
The UK Solidarity Fund will help support those injured, bereaved or traumatised by the recent spate of attacks on British soil.
It follows three terror attacks in as many months - two in London and one in Manchester.
The charity has already been helping with the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which has now hit £10 million after Ariana Grande's benefit concert.
The broader fund will also help victims of potential attacks in the future.
Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross, said: "The events in these two great British cities in the last two weeks are shocking and horrifying.
"Our thoughts are with those affected at this terribly difficult time.
"The new UK Solidarity Fund will support victims of the attacks and their families, and provide a way for people to donate to help those affected in their time of need.
"It will also help us to stand prepared to swiftly provide support in the event of future incidents."
- Donate to the fund via the Just Giving page here