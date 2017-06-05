Red Cross sets up fund for all UK terror victims

The Red Cross has set up a fund to help UK terror victims in the wake of the London Bridge attack.

The UK Solidarity Fund will help support those injured, bereaved or traumatised by the recent spate of attacks on British soil.

It follows three terror attacks in as many months - two in London and one in Manchester.

The charity has already been helping with the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which has now hit £10 million after Ariana Grande's benefit concert.

The broader fund will also help victims of potential attacks in the future.